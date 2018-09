Chimpanzees sit in their enclosure at the Gut Aiderbichl Sanctuary for Traumatized Chimpanzees and other Primates in Gaenserndorf, near Vienna, 17 September 2018 (issued 18 September). EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A chimpanzee looks out of a window at Gut Aiderbichl Sanctuary for Traumatized Chimpanzees and other Primates in Gaenserndorf, near Vienna, 17 September 2018 (issued 18 September). EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A chimpanzee is outside at the Gut Aiderbichl Sanctuary for Traumatized Chimpanzees and other Primates in Gaenserndorf, near Vienna, 17 September 2018 (issued 18 September). EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A chimpanzee looks directly into a camera at the Gut Aiderbichl Sanctuary for Traumatized Chimpanzees and other Primates in Gaenserndorf, near Vienna, 17 September 2018 (issued 18 September). EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Two chimpanzees are grooming each other at the Gut Aiderbichl Sanctuary for Traumatized Chimpanzees and other Primates in Gaenserndorf, near Vienna, 17 September 2018 (issued 18 September). EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A chimpanzee eats vegetables at the Gut Aiderbichl Sanctuary for Traumatized Chimpanzees and other Primates in Gaenserndorf, near Vienna, 17 September 2018 (issued 18 September). EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

An animal sanctuary in Austria that has been caring for chimpanzees that were used in scientific experiments faces an uncertain future due to a lack of funding, an epa-efe journalist reported Tuesday.

The Gut Aiderbichl Sanctuary for Traumatized Chimpanzees and other Primates on the outskirts of Vienna has housed 34 chimpanzees that were used in laboratories by German pharmaceutical company Immuno since 2009.