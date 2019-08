Angolan writer Jose Eduardo Agualusa takes part in a book fair in the northeastern Brazilian state of Ceara on Aug. 17, 2019. In an interview with EFE, Agualusa lamented the uneven literary success of African countries and pointed to Nigerian letters as an example for other nations on that continent to follow. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

One of Africa's most acclaimed contemporary authors lamented the uneven literary success of countries on that continent and pointed to Nigerian letters as an example for other nations to follow.

Jose Eduardo Agualusa made his remarks about African literature in general and its relationship to Brazil during an interview with EFE at the 13th Biennial International Book Fair in Ceara, an event in that northeastern Brazilian state that will run until Friday.