Italy-based 'Ndrangheta, one of the world's most powerful criminal organizations and allegedly the biggest cocaine distributor in the United States, must get the green light from Mexican drug kingpin Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada Garcia before buying narcotics in South America.

Such is the level of influence and power exercised by the El Mayo in the global drug-trafficking industry, Mexican journalist Anabel Hernandez reveals in her latest book, "El Traidor: El diario secreto del hijo del Mayo" (Traitor: The Secret Diary of Mayo's Son)."