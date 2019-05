British writer Judith Kerr is received at the Red Town Hall in Berlin, Germany, 17 May 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/OLE SPATA

Judith Kerr, the writer and illustrator behind the classic children’s book “The Tiger Who Came to Tea” has died at the age of 95, her publisher HarperCollins said on Thursday.

Kerr, who was also known for her popular series of books centered around the character Mog the cat, died at her home on Wednesday following a short illness.