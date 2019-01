Spanish Crown Prince Felipe de Borbon (R) gives the 2003 Prince of Asturias Award for Comunication and Humanities to Polish journalist Ryszard Kapuscinski (L), during the awards ceremony at Campoamor Theatre in Oviedo, Asturias, northern Spain. EPA-EFE FILE/MANUEL H. DE LEON

A man looks at pictures taken by Polish journalist Ryszard Kapuscinski (1932-2007) on display during the exhibition 'The Decline of the Empire' at the Calderon Theatre in Valladolid, Spain, June 27, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/NACHO GALLEGO

Traveling to the places where the news happens is key to the type of journalism practiced by Poland's Ryszard Kapuscinski, according to a Spanish author who sat down with EFE for an interview on Monday.

Amelia Serraller Calvo, who has just had her new book "Cenizas y fuego: Crónicas de Ryszard Kapuscinski" ("Ashes and Fire: Chronicles of Ryszard Kapuscinski") published, defended the rigor and transcendence of the work of the late candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature.