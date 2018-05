File photograph showing American writer Tom Wolfe at the Buenos Aires Book Fair in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Cezaro de Luca

File photograph showing American writer Tom Wolfe during a speech at the White House in Washinton DC, United States, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Mike Theiler

File photograph showing American writer Tom Wolfe at the presentation of his book "Bloody Miami" in Barcelona, Spain, Dec 10, 2013. EPA-EFE/ Cezaro de Luca

Novelist and journalistic trailblazer Tom Wolfe died in New York, his representative said Tuesday. He was 88.

Lynn Nesbit told The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times that the author of "The Bonfire of the Vanities" was suffering from pneumonia and had been admitted into a Manhattan hospital with an infection.