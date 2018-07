The sheriff's department in Franklin County, Ohio, provided this photo of Stormy Daniels on Thursday, July 12. EFE-EPA/Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Prosecutors in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday dismissed charges against adult film actress Stormy Daniels - famous for a purported 2006 affair with US President Donald Trump - following her arrest while performing at a strip club.

"I am pleased to report that the charges against my client @stormydaniels have been dismissed in their entirety," her attorney, Michael Avenatti, said on Twitter.