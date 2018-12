Photo sent by the Martin county of Cassandra Kerr (40) and her daughter Concetta Didiano (22) arrested on Dec. 12, 2018 in Florida. EPA-EFE/Martin County Sheriff's Office

A woman and her adult daughter were arrested for trying to use a drone to smuggle tobacco and cell phones to an inmate in a state prison in southeast Florida, authorities said.

The women, now free on bail, are 40-year-old Cassandra Kerr and 22-year-old Concetta Didiano, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office