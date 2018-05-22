Photo provided by Denver's CBS television channel showing a passenger urinating on the seat in front of him on May 21, 2018, on board a Denver-Charleston flight. The man was accused of harassing two women on board the flight and arrested after the aircraft landed. EFE-EPA/CBSDenver.com/Editorial Use Only/ No Sales/ Obligatory credit to CBSDenver.com

Frontier Airlines, based in Denver, confirmed to local media on Monday that it is investigating the conduct of a male passenger who last week allegedly touched two women in an unwelcome manner and urinated inside a plane cabin during flight.

According to the airline, the firm had "been made aware of this situation" and is working with the "appropriate authorities" to investigate the man's behavior, although it provided no further details about the accusations made by other passengers on the flight, who claimed that he physically and verbally harassed two women and then urinated on the back of the seat in front of him.