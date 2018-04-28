An inspector (R) uses a mask in an attempt to make a baby cry which is held by an amateur sumo wrestler during Nakizumo, a baby crying contest at Sensoji Temple in Tokyo's Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

A crying baby is held by an amateur sumo wrestler during Nakizumo, a baby crying contest at Sensoji Temple in Tokyo's Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Two babies held by amateur sumo wrestlers enter the ring during Nakizumo, a baby crying contest at Sensoji Temple in Tokyo's Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

A crying baby is held by an amateur sumo wrestler during Nakizumo, a baby crying contest at Sensoji Temple in Tokyo's Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

The thought of purposefully making a baby cry as loud as possible may strike the average parent as utterly absurd or even mean, but at one particular Japanese festival young infants are actively encouraged to shriek at the top of their lungs as a test of virility, as documented on Saturday by an epa-efe journalist at the scene.

This year's edition of Nakizumo, a festival that is thought to date back 400 years, brought together 160 competing tots at the Sensoki Temple in the Asakusa district of Japan's capital, Tokyo.