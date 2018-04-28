The thought of purposefully making a baby cry as loud as possible may strike the average parent as utterly absurd or even mean, but at one particular Japanese festival young infants are actively encouraged to shriek at the top of their lungs as a test of virility, as documented on Saturday by an epa-efe journalist at the scene.
This year's edition of Nakizumo, a festival that is thought to date back 400 years, brought together 160 competing tots at the Sensoki Temple in the Asakusa district of Japan's capital, Tokyo.