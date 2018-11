Photo by the Helath ministery of Boliviaof a baby that was born with her heart outside of her chest in Guayaramerin (Bolivia). EPA-EFE/Cortesía Ministerio de Salud de Bolivia/SOLO USO EDITORIAL / NO VENTAS

A baby was born with her heart outside her chest in the northeastern Bolivian province of Beni and authorities made arrangements Monday to transport her to a hospital in the country's largest city to be treated by specialists.

President Evo Morales tweeted that after learning of the plight of the baby at the maternity hospital in Guayaramerin, a town on the border with Brazil, he instructed the Health Ministry to provide all necessary assistance to the girl and her family.