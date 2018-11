The Giraffe cub Ella (C) stands in between adult giraffes as she walks for the first time in the outdoor enclosure of the Tierpark in Berlin, Germany, 20 November 2018. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

A baby giraffe born earlier in the month in the German capital Berlin ventured out into fresh air for the very first time on Tuesday, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.

The Rothschild's giraffe was born to mother Amalka and father Jabulani on Nov. 3 at the Tierpark in Berlin.