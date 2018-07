Photograph provided Jul 10 showing Beto, the baby hippo born in the zoo in Guadalajara, Mexico, Jul 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Photograph provided Jul 10 showing Beto, the baby hippo born in the zoo pictures with his mother, Gina, in Guadalajara, Mexico, Jul 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

A hippopotamus calf has become the main attraction at the Guadalajara Zoo, in the capital of the western Mexican state of Jalisco.

Though "Beto" - as the calf was provisionally named - was born on May 28, the 56-kilo (123-pound) baby hippo has remained under his mother's close care, zoo communications director Danae Vazquez told EFE.