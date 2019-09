View of Fatima, a baby hippopotamus rescued from a circus, at the National Zoo in Managua, Nicaragua, 5 September 2019. EFE-EPA/ Jorge Torres

View of Fatima, a baby hippopotamus rescued from a circus, at the National Zoo in Managua, Nicaragua, 5 September 2019. EFE-EPA/ Jorge Torres

The director of Nicaragua's National Zoo in Managua, Eduardo Sacasa (L), feeds Fatima, a baby hippopotamus rescued from a circus, at the zoo on 5 September 2019. EFE-EPA/ Jorge Torres

The director of Nicaragua's National Zoo in Managua, Eduardo Sacasa (not shown), feeds Fatima, a baby hippopotamus rescued from a circus, at the zoo on 5 September 2019. EFE-EPA/ Jorge Torres

A baby hippopotamus, the only member of the species in Nicaragua and which was rescued from a circus, starting Thursday is the newest resident of the National Zoo in Managua, otherwise known as the Nicaragua Zoo.

"For the first time in Nicaragua, we have a hippopotamus and ... she's here (at the zoo). And her name is Fatima," zoo director Eduardo Sacasa told EFE.