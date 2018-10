A two-week-old Indian rhinoceros (Rhinoceros unicornis) stands by his mother Jasmin at the Nyiregyhaza Animal Park in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATTILA BALAZS

A teeny-weeny, unfledged rhino calf tottered around his mother on Tuesday at his official presentation at a zoo in eastern Hungary, as documented by an epa-EFE reporter on the ground.

The two-week-old cub, which belongs to the Indian rhinoceros (Rhinoceros unicornis) species, could be seen keeping close to his mom, Jasmin, at their enclosure in the Nyíregyháza Animal Park, located some 240 kilometers (149 miles) to the east of the Hungarian capital, Budapest.