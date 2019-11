A large Oscar statue along the red carpet before the 84th annual Academy Awards at the Hollywood and Highland Center in Hollywood, California, USA, 26 February 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/PAUL BUCK

The disqualification of a Nigerian movie from the Oscar's Best International Film category has triggered a wave of criticism in the African country, home to the world's second-largest film industry.

The Academy on Monday ruled out the movie Lionheart, the first work that Nigeria has submitted to the Oscars, for having been shot mostly in English.