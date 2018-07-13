Puerto Rico's Johana Lopez, seen here with the doll Marisol, decided to create a line of dolls - the Backpets - that would personify little girls from different countries, and through which she could teach their young owners about the culture they are growing up in and others around the world. EFE-EPA/Lourdes Torres/File

In an interview with EFE, Lopez said the idea of making her own line of dolls occurred to her when she went to stores with her husband's three daughters - he is the administrator of a doll company - and observed that well-known dolls like Barbie and Brats had no cultural characteristics that would help little girls learn about their surroundings.