US band Backstreet Boys are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, USA, Apr. 22, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL NELSON

US pop singer Aaron Carter poses for pictures during an interview at K17 prior to a concert in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 21, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/BRITTA PEDERSEN

Nick Carter of the US vocal group Backstreet Boys performs during their concert at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, June 25, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Balazs Mohai HUNGARY OUT

Nick Carter, a member of the pop group Backstreet Boys, filed a restraining order against his brother Aaron, alleging that he threatened to kill his wife and unborn child.

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today," the 39-year-old singer wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. EFE-EPA