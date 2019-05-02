Antonio Bascaro after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Miami, Florida, USA, May 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/GIORGIO VIERA

Tucking into a generous breakfast of four eggs and bacon while wearing a "Bahia Cochinos" (Bay of Pigs) cap, an octogenarian exiled Cuban and former fighter pilot celebrated his release from prison on Wednesday after spending 39 years behind bars in the United States for a non-violent marijuana trafficking crime.

Surrounded by his three children, grandchildren, nephews and friends, Antonio Bascaro breakfasted at a Cuban restaurant a few blocks from the Federal Correctional Institution in Miami, where he served 20 years of what is the country's longest prison sentence for weed distribution.