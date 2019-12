Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny (l) poses while passing out toys to children at the Convention Center in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Dec. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/Jorge Muñiz

Families wait in line at the Convention Center in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Dec. 22, 2019, to attend a toy distribution event sponsored by singer Bad Bunny. EFE-EPA/Jorge Muñiz

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny on Sunday in San Juan distributed thousands of toys to children at the second edition of his Good Bunny Foundation's "Old Tradition" of present-giving.

The presents that were handed out at the Convention Center in the Puerto Rican capital were related to the various genres of music, including instruments like guitars and drums, but also included tabletop games and sports items like basketballs and soccer balls, and many more.