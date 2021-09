Members of the Black Eyed Peas (L-R) Taboo, will.i.am, J. Rey Soul and apl.de.ap pose on the red carpet at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, at the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida, USA, 23 September 2021. EFE/ Giorgio Viera

The Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri pose on the red carpet at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, at the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida, USA, 23 September 2021. EFE/ Giorgio Viera

Bad Bunny dominated the Billboards Latin Music Awards on Thursday winning 10 trophies in an emotional ceremony in which a tribute was paid to Juan Gabriel and Johnny Ventura and Daddy Yankee, Paquita la del Barrio and Mana received special honors.

Bad Bunny was the night's big winner, scoring 10 wins out of the 22 nominations he had earned, including artist of the year, Hot Latin Song of the Year for "Dakiti", and album of the year for "YHLQMDLG."