efe-epaBy Alba Santandreu Sao Paulo

Baile funk, a musical genre that originated in the favelas, or slums, of Rio de Janeiro more than two decades ago, reached audiences far beyond Brazil's borders in 2017 thanks to the smash hit "Bum bum, tam tam," a song whose risque lyrics and catchy beat made it the first music video from that country to hit 1 billion views on YouTube.