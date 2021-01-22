Baile funk, a musical genre that originated in the favelas, or slums, of Rio de Janeiro more than two decades ago, reached audiences far beyond Brazil's borders in 2017 thanks to the smash hit "Bum bum, tam tam," a song whose risque lyrics and catchy beat made it the first music video from that country to hit 1 billion views on YouTube.
Baile funk hit becomes anthem of Brazil's vaccination drive
Brazilian baile funk recording artist MC Fioti poses for a photo during an interview with Efe on 20 January 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.
