A woman takes a picture inside the St Lawrence the Martyr Church where the Balangiga Bells will be transferred after the handover ceremony in Balangiga, Eastern Samar province, Philippines, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A view of the St Lawrence the Martyr Church where the Balangiga Bells will be transferred after the handover ceremony in Balangiga, Eastern Samar province, Philippines, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A member of the Knights of Columbus looks on during a handover ceremony of the Balangiga Bells in Balangiga, Eastern Samar province, Philippines, Dec.15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Philippines President Rodrgo Duterte (R) gestures as he rings one of the Balangiga Bells during a handover ceremony in Balangiga, Eastern Samar province, Philippines, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Three bells the United States seized as a war trophy from the Philippines 117-years-ago were returned on Saturday to the San Lorenzo church in Balangiga, located on the central island of Samar, where thousands gathered to witness the occasion.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attended a ceremony at the church, which was founded by the Spanish in 1859.