Balinese people prepare to fly their traditional kites during the Bali Kite Festival in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia, Jul. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Balinese people prepare to fly their traditional kites during the Bali Kite Festival in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia, Jul. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Balinese people fly their traditional kites during the Bali Kite Festival in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia, Jul. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Balinese people fly their traditional kites during the Bali Kite Festival in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia, Jul. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

The skies over Bali's beach resort Sanur were a riot of color during the annual kite festival on the Indonesian island on Sunday.

Held on farmland near the beach on the tourist island's southeast coast, the festival attracted hundreds of people over the weekend, according to an epa reporter.