Mariana Biro, the daughter of the inventor of the ballpoint pen, Ladislao Biro, poses at her home in Buenos Aires on Sept. 9, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Carlota Ciudad

Seven decades after Hungarian-Argentine inventor Ladislao Biro patented the first commercially successful modern ballpoint pen, his legacy lives on in Buenos Aires.

Although Biro technically created the pen in his native Hungary in 1938, it was not until 1940 that he started mass producing his invention in Buenos Aires.