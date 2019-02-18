A Japanese aristocrat on Monday launched the preview of an exhibition at a Spanish museum featuring the work of her late husband – known by his artistic name Balthus – which in the past has caused controversy due to his candid depiction of young girls, which some critics consider as erotic.
A retrospective exhibition at Madrid's renowned Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum showcasing Polish-French artist Balthasar Klossowski de Rola (1908-2001), considered one of the 20th century's most enigmatic and mysterious painters, was presented by his widow, who lamented that there were still many people intent on not viewing his art.