Spanish actor Antonio Banderas poses during an interview with EFE in Miami, United States, on May 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alicia Civita

Spanish actor and producer Antonio Banderas said in an interview with EFE Wednesday that he received his Best Actor award at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival with a mixture of surprise, pride and sadness.

The 58-year-old Banderas, who also has been honorary president of the Miami Fashion Week since 2016, made his remarks before inaugurating the 21st edition of that event.