Spanish director Pedro Almodovar (C) and Spanish actor and cast member Antonio Banderas (R) arrive for the screening of the movie 'Pain and Glory' during the 44th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada, Sep. 6, 2019. EFE-EPA/WARREN TODA

Banderas says he had to check his ego for Almodovar's 'Pain and Glory'

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas told EFE on Friday that he had to resort to privacy and humility in order to play the role of the protagonist in "Pain and Glory" (Dolor y gloria), the latest film by director Pedro Almodovar.

Banderas and Almodovar attended the film's Friday premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), considered one of the most prestigious in the world and a venue where films aspiring to the Oscars are presented. EFE-EPA