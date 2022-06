Pablo Zapata, a bandoneon player and composer, poses for photos during an interview with Efe on 7 June 2022 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Pablo Zapata, a bandoneon player and composer, poses for photos during an interview with Efe on 7 June 2022 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A concertina-like instrument invented in Germany around 1840, the bandoneon was brought by immigrants to the River Plate region in the second half of that century and a few decades later had already become the signature instrument of Argentine tango ensembles.

But in 2022, only a few people in that South American country and around the world make that hand-held instrument, with each typically only manufacturing a half-dozen per year.