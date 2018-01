(FILE) This photo, taken on Jan. 19, 2018 shows Thai chef Thitiwat Tantragarn at his insect-centric restaurant Insect in the Backyard which fuses Western cuisine and insects, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. EFE/Noel Caballero

The huge black beetles that sit on diners' plates are, for better or worse, what customers seek out in a restaurant on the outskirts of Bangkok where insects form a major part of the menu.

Sea bass in an ant caviar sauce, seafood risotto with grasshoppers, beef ribs with a cricket paste, scallops with bamboo worms and as dessert, and vanilla ice-cream with silkworms, are just some examples of the distinct cuisine of the "Insects in the Backyard" eatery.