Thai students look through the Cyberphysical Systems Laboratory room at the Innovation Center for Robotics and Automation Systems (iCRAS) during the official opening ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, Jun. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGANK

Thai students watch a 'Yumi' robot making candy at the Innovation Center for Robotics and Automation Systems (iCRAS) during the official opening ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, Jun. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGANK

A Thai student learns how to use a Robot Gripper version 'UR3' at the Innovation Center for Robotics and Automation Systems (iCRAS) during the official opening ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, Jun. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGANK

Bangkok's Panyapiwat Institute of Management on Friday officially opened its Innovation Center for Robotics and Automation Systems with displays of robots and tours of its laboratory rooms.

Visitors observed robotic arm grippers and a Yumi robot making cotton candy, according to an epa reporter.