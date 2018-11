A woman takes photos from the observation deck of the King Power Mahanakhon building skywalk in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

One of the tallest skyscrapers in Bangkok opened an observation deck to the public on Friday, allowing visitors to get 360 degree panoramas of the Thai capital from over 310 meters up.

The Skywalk at the King Power MahaNakhon in one of Bangkok’s wealthiest business districts provides guests with the opportunity to take in the metropolis’ various sites and views from an unprecedented vantage point.