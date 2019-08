Rohingya children wait in a queue to collect food in a camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh 05 October 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Bangladesh said Monday it would be ready to start the repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar on 22 August, nearly two years after members of the Muslim minority fled violence in the western state of Rakhine in light of a military crackdown.

“Our transit camp, our transpiration arrangement, our security arrangement, everything is nearly complete,” Bangladesh's Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, Abul Kalam Azad, told Efe.