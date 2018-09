Bangladeshi Hindu community people take part in the celebration of the religious festival Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Sri Krishna in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladeshi Hindus took to the streets of Dhaka Sunday to celebrate Janmashtami, an annual festival that marks the birth of Krishna, revered as the eighth avatar of the ten incarnations of Vishnu, an efe-epa photojournalist reported.

The religious celebration is a public holiday in Bangladesh, where a procession is held in the capital.