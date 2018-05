People enjoy the weather in Regents Park during a warm bank holiday in London, Britain, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

People relax in the sunshine in Primrose Hill during a warm bank holiday in London, Britain, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

People relax in the sunshine in Primrose Hill during a warm bank holiday in London, Britain, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Londoners enjoying the public holiday on Monday were treated to balmy temperatures, and many escaped to the local parks to soak up the sun, an epa-efe photojournalist there reported.

Regent's Park in north London attracted its fair share of bank holiday revelers as temperatures were creeping up to 25C (77F).