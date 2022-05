A group of people visit the "The Art of Banksy: Without Limits" exhibit at the Gabriela Mistral Cultural Center in Santiago, Chile, on 24 May 2022. EFE/ Alberto Valdes

A group of people visit the "The Art of Banksy: Without Limits" exhibit at the Gabriela Mistral Cultural Center in Santiago, Chile, on 24 May 2022. EFE/ Alberto Valdes

A group of people visit the "The Art of Banksy: Without Limits" exhibit at the Gabriela Mistral Cultural Center in Santiago, Chile, on 24 May 2022. EFE/ Alberto Valdes

"The Art of Banksy: Without Limits," an exhibition that pays tribute to that enigmatic, pseudonymous England-based graffiti artist, began a tour of Latin America with an initial stop in Chile starting Wednesday.

More than 160 of the artist's works, including certified originals, prints on different kinds of materials, lithographs, sculptures, murals and video installations, will be on display through July 31 at the Gabriela Mistral Cultural Center (GAM) in downtown Santiago.