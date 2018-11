Michelle Obama (L) chats with long-time friend Valerie Jarrett about the former first lady's just-released memoir, "Becoming," during an event at the Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, Nov. 17. EFE-EPA/SHAWN THEW

US former first lady Michelle Obama (L) chats with long-time friend Valerie Jarrett during a book tour event at the Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, Nov. 17. EFE-EPA/SHAWN THEW

US former President Barack Obama made a surprise appearance here at an event where wife Michelle Obama was talking about her just-released memoir, "Becoming."

"This is like - you know when Jay-Z comes out during the Beyonce concert?," he said as he emerged on stage at Washington's Capital One Arena to present the former first lady with a bouquet of flowers.