Participants of a comparsa parade perform during the Battle of Flowers at the Barranquilla Carnival, in Barranquilla, Colombia, 26 March 2022. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Participants of a comparsa parade perform during the Battle of Flowers at the Barranquilla Carnival, in Barranquilla, Colombia, 26 March 2022. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Participants of a comparsa parade perform during the Battle of Flowers at the Barranquilla Carnival, in Barranquilla, Colombia, 26 March 2022. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Participants of a comparsa parade in the Battle of Flowers of the Barranquilla Carnival, during the first of four days in which the city dresses up under the motto that 'Who lives it is who enjoys it' in Barranquilla, Colombia, 26 March 2022. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Colombian singer Fanny Lu parades in the Battle of Flowers of the Barranquilla Carnival, in Barranquilla, Colombia, 26 March 2022. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Participants of a comparsa parade perform during the Battle of Flowers at the Barranquilla Carnival, in Barranquilla, Colombia, 26 March 2022. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Participants of a comparsa parade perform during the Battle of Flowers at the Barranquilla Carnival, in Barranquilla, Colombia, 26 March 2022. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

The traditional "river of people" returned to the Colombian city of Barranquilla on Saturday with the Battle of Flowers, the first big event of this year’s Carnival.

A crowd applauded the 10,000 dancers, musicians and other participants that paraded along with 15 floats in a riot of color, joy and music after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.