A herd of Spanish bulls from a ranch known for breeding some of the most vicious fighting beasts chased thousands of revellers down the streets of Pamplona early Monday, the third day of the city's iconic Sanfermines festival, which saw four people hospitalized.

The bulls from the renowned Cebada Gago ranch, which in their 30 incursions in the running of the bulls fiesta have left almost 200 people injured, were ready to sprint from the start, charging at the runners, or "mozos," from the moment the corral gates opened.