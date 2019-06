"Triptych of the Virgin of Montserrat" by Bartolomé Bermejo at the national museum of Catalan visual art (MNAC) in Barcelona, Spain. EFE-EPA FILE

Barely anything is known about Bartolomé de Cárdenas, a 15th-century Spanish painter, but for the curator of a unique London exhibition, he was one of the best oil painters of his time.

Bermejo (1440-1501), as he became known, was thought to be a "converso" (a Jew who converted to Christianity) and although only 20 paintings attributed to him exist, his contemporaries and, later, art historians consider his technique truly groundbreaking for his time.