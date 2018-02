Members of the "Abusados" troup of "bate-bolas" (clowns) parade through the Cidade de Deus favela, or shantytown, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Marcelo Sayao

View of the Bate-bolas parade in the Karate neighborhood of the Cidade de Deus "favela," or shantytown, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/MARCELO SAYAO

Cidade de Deus (City of God), a Rio de Janeiro "favela" - or shantytown - made famous by a 2002 movie of the same name that tells the story of drug dealers and their turf wars, is preparing to celebrate Carnival.

Thousands of local residents are fans of the "Abusados," the foremost troupe of "bate-bolas" (clowns), and the star of a carnival contrasting with the one celebrated at the Rio Sambadrome.