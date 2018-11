Riders take part in the Leonhardifahrt procession in Bad Toelz, Germany, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Women wearing traditional costumes of Bavaria on a festive horse-drawn carriage take part in the Leonhardifahrt procession in Bad Toelz, Germany, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Revellers in traditional bavarian clothing stand on a festive horse-drawn carriage during the Leonhardifahrt procession in Bad Toelz, Germany, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Bavarians in traditional costume took part in a horse-drawn procession in southernmost Germany on Tuesday honoring a centuries-old tradition paying homage to the local patron saint of animals.

The Leonhardifahrt procession, held each year in honor of St. Leonard of Noblac, has been a staple of the Bavarian village of Bad Tölz _ located 46 kilometers (29 miles) to the south of Munich _ for centuries.