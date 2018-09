A view of the artistic installation 'Whale', by the Captain Boomer artistic collective, featuring a real-size sculpture of a stranded sperm whale on the Manzanares river, in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/EMILIO NARANJO A view of the artistic installation 'Whale', by the Captain Boomer artistic collective, featuring a real-size sculpture of a stranded sperm whale on the Manzanares river, in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/EMILIO NARANJO

An art installation consisting of a hyperrealistic sculpture of a sperm whale stranded on the banks of Madrid's River Manzanares on Friday shocked unsuspecting passersby who were not expecting to see a gigantic cetacean seemingly beached hundreds of kilometers away from the coast.

According to the Spanish capital's local authorities, "Whale" is an art project that aims to put the spotlight on environmental issues and the ongoing destruction of oceanic ecosystems.