People bathe in colored hot water 'wine bath' at Hakone Kowakien Yunessun hot spring resort in Hakone, west of Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 15, 2018, on the day of the Beaujolais Nouveau official release. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A man pours 2018 Beaujolais Nouveau wine on the hands of people bathing in colored hot water 'wine bath' at Hakone Kowakien Yunessun hot spring resort in Hakone, west of Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 15, 2018, on the day of the Beaujolais Nouveau official release. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Young women bathe in colored hot water 'wine bath' at Hakone Kowakien Yunessun hot spring resort in Hakone, west of Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 15, 2018, on the day of the Beaujolais Nouveau official release. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Men, women and children in straw hats, swimming shorts and bikini tops, soaked themselves on Thursday in a wine-hued bath to match the vintage Beaujolais Nouveau on the day of the wine's seasonal release in Japan.

The wine-lovers' glasses were kept full by the ever-watchful servers at the Hakone Kowakien Yunessun hot spring resort in Hakone, west of Tokyo, where the event was being held.