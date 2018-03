Former England soccer star David Beckham (C) talks with Indonesian children during his visit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Former English football player David Beckham ended a two-day visit to Indonesia on Monday.

Beckham met with children and young, aspiring footballers at a series of promotional and charity events in Jakarta.