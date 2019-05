Picture of a woman wearing two bedazzled beetles on May 8, 2019 in Yucatan (México). EPA-EFE/Cuauhtemoc Moreno

A live beetle covered in jewels has come to emblemize doomed love for people in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula thanks to the enduring appeal of a legend about a star-crossed romance between a Mayan princess a commoner.

The adorned beetle, known as Maquech, is typically worn as a brooch and can be purchased for 350 pesos ($18) at any number of shops here in Merida.