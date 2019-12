Honeybees have become the sweet allies of many peasants in northern Nicaragua, who have gotten involved in beekeeping as a way to make ends meet in their impoverished country beset by economic crisis and where each day the unemployment rate inches up even further.

That is the case with Cristina Lanuza, 32, who lives in the town of Somoto in Madriz province, bordering on Honduras, and decided to make a foray into the activity, which she calls "rather profitable."