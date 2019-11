After nightfall on Oct. 31, 2019, thousands of Zapotecs visit their dearly departed in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca. For hours they pray for them, accompany them, illuminate their brief visit to the world of the living with candlelight, and also sing to them what had been their favorite songs. EFE-EPA/Daniel Ricardes

At nightfall on Oct. 31, thousands of Zapotecs visit their dearly departed in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca. For hours they pray for them, accompany them, illuminate their brief visit to the world of the living with candlelight, and also sing to them what had been their favorite songs.

In Atzompa live the heirs of Monte Alban - the famous Zapotec archaeological site of the region - and for them, life continues after death.