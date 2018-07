Fans of drag queens Krystal de Canteur, Charlie Van de Ho, Siberia and Vivian Eastwood watch their performance at Destination night club in Beijing, China, Jul. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06897336

The subdued, cloudy weather Thursday in Beijing was just what four men needed to come down from the adrenaline rush they experienced the night before.

On Wednesday evening in a small room on the fourth level of Destination night club in Beijing, the men were huddled in front of a large wall mirror as they meticulously and expertly apply rouge to their lips and mascara to long, fake eyelashes.