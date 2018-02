A Chinese man rides a scooter as a Chinese city cleaner removes used fireworks during the celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing, China, Jan. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese boys play with sparklers to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing, China, 27 January 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Beijing's ban on firecrackers and fireworks during the Chinese New Year celebrations led to 73 percent fewer fires compared to last year, local authorities said Wednesday.

From Feb. 15 to 20, fireworks triggered 17 fires, the city's fireworks control office said in a statement.